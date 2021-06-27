Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,272 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,612,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total transaction of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $150.12 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.