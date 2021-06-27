Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,462 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 119.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Radiant Logistics worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.48. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

