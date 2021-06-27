Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $462,000 Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 21,795.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Transcat worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $48.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

