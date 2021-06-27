Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstCash by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

