Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after acquiring an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,872,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 715,194 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

