Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,519 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIX opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

