Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,242 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 372.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,211.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 320,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

