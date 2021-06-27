Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Get Parsons alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSN. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of PSN opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Parsons has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsons (PSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.