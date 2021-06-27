Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Payfare (TSE:PAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

PAY opened at C$9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.36. Payfare has a twelve month low of C$4.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.36 million and a PE ratio of -11.31.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

