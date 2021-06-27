PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,013,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,300,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $188,000.

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

