PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 49,108 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,108 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in AAON by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AAON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

