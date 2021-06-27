Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £428.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.29.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

