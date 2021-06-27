Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.
Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £428.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 333.29.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
