Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTON. Wedbush reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.56.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $55.68 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,231,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

