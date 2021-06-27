PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $944,700.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $944,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00.

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

On Monday, April 12th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $879,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

