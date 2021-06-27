Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $818,544,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3,780.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.4% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

