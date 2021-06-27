Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $544.99 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.50 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,753 shares of company stock worth $17,478,464. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

