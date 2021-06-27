Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,352 Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

PXI opened at $31.69 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

