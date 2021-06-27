Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.30. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

