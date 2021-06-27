Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 97.8% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth about $7,219,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGG opened at $9.96 on Friday. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

