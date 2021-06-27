Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 22,774,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.33. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.