Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.15

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and $105,187.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

