PIBBLE (PIB) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and $33,513.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00588305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037491 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

