Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $87,941.04

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Pirl has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $87,941.04 and $21.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,681.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.05 or 0.05732320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.74 or 0.01374637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00380309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.72 or 0.00613358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00379047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006034 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00037919 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.