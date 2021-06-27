PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0299 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and approximately $439.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01378172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00384399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00080164 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004146 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

