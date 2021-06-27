Plair (PLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Plair has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Plair coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Plair has a market cap of $1.66 million and $1,054.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Plair

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

