Playtika (PLTK) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Playtika to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Playtika alerts:

This table compares Playtika and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 101.67 Playtika Competitors $1.10 billion $4.90 million 25.44

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Playtika and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 595 2936 4477 87 2.50

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 53.13%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Summary

Playtika beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.