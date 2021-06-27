PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

PLBY opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

