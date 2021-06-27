PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.
PLBY opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04.
In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
