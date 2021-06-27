PotCoin Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $987.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,769.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.17 or 0.05548423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.12 or 0.01379715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00384678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.58 or 0.00615147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00386382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006329 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038944 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,352,222 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

