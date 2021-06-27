PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,849 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $66,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.75 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

