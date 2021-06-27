Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

