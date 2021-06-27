Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Head to Head Comparison

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $164.01 million 19.52 $42.27 million $0.44 61.93 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.00 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.37

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 25.49% 2.83% 1.77% Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09%

Volatility and Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 218.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,181 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

