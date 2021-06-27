Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

PFC stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

