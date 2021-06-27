Presearch Hits Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Presearch has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $114,720.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Coin Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

