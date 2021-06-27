Primecap Management Co. CA Has $77.04 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $77,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.90 and a 52 week high of $289.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

