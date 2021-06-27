Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 14,200 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $3,199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $266,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masonite International news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $132.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

