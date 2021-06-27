Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 75,600 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.76% of nLIGHT worth $38,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

