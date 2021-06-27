Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 9,204 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.23% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $92,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

COG opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

