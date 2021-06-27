Primoris Services Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Primoris Services has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

