ProAssurance Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NYSE PRA opened at $23.71 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities increased their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

