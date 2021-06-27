Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.00 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

