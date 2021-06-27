Prosper Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $569,290.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

