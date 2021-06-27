Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post sales of $60.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.23 million. Prothena posted sales of $200,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29,970%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $118.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.16 million to $140.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68. Prothena has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.