Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.54 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -115.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

