Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,887 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

