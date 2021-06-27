Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 930,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

