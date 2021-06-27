Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 304.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 175,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.94. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.