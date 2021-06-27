Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cavco Industries worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $219.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.33. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $162.88 and a one year high of $242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

