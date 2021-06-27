Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 56,085 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Carpenter Technology worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $40.44 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

