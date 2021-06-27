Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346,966 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Ready Capital worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.