PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

